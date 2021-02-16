Recap: Genworth Finl Q4 Earnings

Shares of Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 580.00% over the past year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $2,263,000,000 rose by 11.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,060,000,000.

Outlook

Genworth Finl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $4.84

52-week low: $1.87

Price action over last quarter: down 8.71%

Company Profile

Genworth Financial is a diversified insurance holding company that provides various mortgage and life insurance products. The company has four main operating business segments: U.S. mortgage insurance; Australia mortgage insurance; U.S. life insurance, and Runoff. The company's product portfolio includes various financial products such as traditional life insurance, mortgage insurance, fixed annuities, and variable annuities. The vast majority of revenue is generated by the company's U.S. life insurance segment that offers long-term care insurance, fixed annuity, and traditional life insurance products. The company earns most of its revenue in the United States.