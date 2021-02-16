Recap: Devon Energy Q4 Earnings

Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 97.22% year over year to $0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $1,280,000,000 declined by 19.45% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,150,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $23.79

52-week low: $4.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 131.91%

Company Profile

Devon Energy, based in Oklahoma City, is one of the largest independent exploration and production companies in North America. The firm's asset base is spread throughout onshore North America and includes exposure to the Delaware, STACK, Eagle Ford, Powder River Basin, and Bakken plays. At year-end 2019, Devon's proven reserves totaled 589 million barrels of oil equivalent, with net production of 323 mboe/d. Oil and natural gas liquids made up 69% of production and 62% of proven reserves.