NMI Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 21.33% over the past year to $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $109,903,000 higher by 4.77% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $104,200,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

NMI Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sw8neqq4

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $34.00

Company's 52-week low was at $8.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.32%

Company Description

NMI Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries provides private mortgage guaranty insurance. The company offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance on loans and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.