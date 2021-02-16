Recap: Exact Sciences Q4 Earnings

Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 59.46% over the past year to ($0.15), which beat the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $466,339,000 higher by 57.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $446,220,000.

Looking Ahead

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.exactsciences.com%2F&eventid=2947790&sessionid=1&key=7A6EAD362F45519771EB10F00535B95F®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $159.54

52-week low: $35.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.49%

Company Overview

Exact Sciences Corporation, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact's Cologuard screening test, a non-invasive stool-based DNA test, is a pre-cancer screening test for colorectal cancer. The company also competes in the precision oncology market with Oncotype DX, a genetic-based treatment selection test for breast, prostate, and colon cancers. With the acquisitions of Base Genomics and Thrive Earlier Detection, Exact is building a multi-cancer early screening test to detect over 14 cancers, a test that would be one of earliest entrants in liquid biopsy (blood-based) cancer screening.