Mercury General: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 557.14% year over year to $1.38, which beat the estimate of $0.69.
Revenue of $1,072,000,000 higher by 8.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $932,260,000.
Outlook
Mercury General hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Technicals
52-week high: $57.66
52-week low: $33.45
Price action over last quarter: Up 33.55%
Company Overview
Mercury General Corp is an insurance holding company operating in the property-casualty market, where it focuses on low-cost auto insurance for individuals, with operations in nearly 13 United States of America states. However, most of its business--about 75% of premiums--comes from California, where it was established by George Joseph, the current company chairman and majority owner. Its insurance is distributed exclusively through independent agents.
