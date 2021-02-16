Boyd Gaming: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 8.00% over the past year to $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $635,868,000 declined by 23.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $632,260,000.

Guidance

Boyd Gaming hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Boyd Gaming hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/964/39758

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $55.50

Company's 52-week low was at $6.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 69.14%

Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp is a regional casino company focused primarily on serving middle income customers. The company operates 16 casinos in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi and Louisiana. Its Las Vegas casinos, which focus primarily on serving Las Vegas residents due to their off-Strip locations, account for approximately 35% of total revenue. Its more upscale 50% owned Borgata casino in Atlantic City generates approximately 30% of consolidated revenue, while casinos in the Midwest and South represent over 30% of revenue.