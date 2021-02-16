Andersons: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) rose in aftermarket trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 7.27% over the past year to $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $2,543,000,000 rose by 34.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,940,000,000.

Outlook

Andersons hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $27.65

Company's 52-week low was at $10.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 44.10%

Company Profile

Andersons Inc is an agriculture company that conducts business in North America. Its operations are segmented into trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail. The trade group operates grain elevators and generates income through buying and selling grains, fuel, and space leasing. The trade group contributes over half the company's revenue. The ethanol segment buys and sells corn oil and ethanol, offers facility operations, and invests in ethanol plants. The plant nutrient group manufactures, distributes, and sells fertilizer and plant nutrients. The company's rail segment leases, repairs, and sells railway facilities.