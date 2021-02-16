Recap: Denny's Q4 Earnings

Shares of Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) moved lower after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 121.74% over the past year to ($0.05), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $80,105,000 decreased by 29.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $80,050,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Denny's hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.dennys.com%2F&eventid=2948606&sessionid=1&key=1A8C8DE64B7C8C8A017992C52889F36E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $22.09

52-week low: $4.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 83.99%

Company Overview

Denny's Corp is one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains based on the number of restaurants. It provides Pancakes, Appetizers and soups, Sandwiches and salads, Breakfast Melts, Omelettes, and others. The company generates its revenue from the two sources: sale of food and beverages and the collection of royalties and fees from restaurants.