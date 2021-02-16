Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Agilent Technologies Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 4:20pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) moved higher after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 30.86% over the past year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $1,548,000,000 rose by 14.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,440,000,000.

Guidance

Agilent Sees Q2 Adj. EPS $0.78-$0.80 vs $0.83 Estimate, Sales $1.37B-$1.39B vs $1.36B Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.investor.agilent.com%2F&eventid=2948473&sessionid=1&key=D402A10AF84142954B515A498EE21495&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $129.34

52-week low: $61.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.75%

Company Overview

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life sciences and diagnostics firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools (45% of fiscal 2019 sales), cross lab (36% of sales consisting of consumables and services related to its life science and applied tools), and diagnostics and genomics (20%). Just over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and energy end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the U.S. (31%) and China (20%) representing the largest country concentrations.

 

Related Articles (A)

Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
P/E Ratio Insights for Agilent Technologies
Why Is It Moving? Looking At Agilent Technologies's Price Action Today
Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2021
Looking Into Agilent Technologies's Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings