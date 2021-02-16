Recap: Agilent Technologies Q1 Earnings

Shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) moved higher after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 30.86% over the past year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $1,548,000,000 rose by 14.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,440,000,000.

Guidance

Agilent Sees Q2 Adj. EPS $0.78-$0.80 vs $0.83 Estimate, Sales $1.37B-$1.39B vs $1.36B Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.investor.agilent.com%2F&eventid=2948473&sessionid=1&key=D402A10AF84142954B515A498EE21495®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $129.34

52-week low: $61.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.75%

Company Overview

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life sciences and diagnostics firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools (45% of fiscal 2019 sales), cross lab (36% of sales consisting of consumables and services related to its life science and applied tools), and diagnostics and genomics (20%). Just over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and energy end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the U.S. (31%) and China (20%) representing the largest country concentrations.