Twitter Showed It Is Bigger Than Any Account- But How Far Can Its Tweets Go?

In its first earnings report after banning the former US president, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) failed to meet Wall Street's user growth expectations. However, it exceeded revenue and earnings expectations just like its peers Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Snap (NYSE: SNAP) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), causing its stock to go up slightly in after-hours trading last Tuesday.

Figures

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to 38 cents, exceeding expectations of 31 cents forecasted by Refinitiv. Revenue of $1.29 billion also exceeded $1.19 billion forecasted by Refinitiv. Monetizable daily active users amounted to 192 million, missing expectations of 193.5 million, according to StreetAccount, but up 72% from the year-ago period.

Outlook

Revenue is expected to grow faster than expenses in 2021, under the assumption that the pandemic situation will continue improving. Unlike Facebook that openly labeled Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) upcoming privacy changes to iOS 14 as a serious threat, Twitter expects a "modest impact". However, the company warned it expects headcount growth of more than 20% this year with overall expenses increasing more than 25%. Twitter guided that it is expecting revenue between $940 million and $1.04 billion in the first quarter, whereas analysts were expecting guidance of $965 million, according to Refinitiv.

Taking a stand to protect its users

The increase in average absolute mDAU through the end of January was above the average of the last four years, possibly having to do with Twitter's decision to permanently suspend the account of former President Donald Trump. Twitter finally took a stand and took action to curb hate speech, call for violence and protect its users from misinformation.

Twitter ad revenue grew 31% YoY to $1.15 billion with total ad engagement growing 35% over the same period. Last Monday, Twitter announced the launch of its rebuilt MAP product that should increase the platform's addressable market and diversify its customer base.

Outlook

Twitter is obviously much larger than any one topic or any one account, as it performs a global service helping its users stay informed throughout this unprecedented health and global crisis. Twitter is showing it is not just dependent upon just news and politics as on January 26th, the company announced it purchased Revue, a startup service that allows writers and publishers to post editorial newsletters.

This article is not a press release and is contributed by IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com

The post Twitter Showed It Is Bigger Than Any Account- But How Far Can Its Tweets Go? appeared first on IAM Newswire.