Earnings Outlook For Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

On Wednesday, February 17, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Great Lakes Dredge & Dock reporting earnings of $0.19 per share on revenue of $185.60 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.23. Revenue was $164.29 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 17.39%. Revenue would be have grown 12.97% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.10 0.22 0.14 EPS Actual 0.17 0.14 0.52 0.23 Revenue Estimate 175.40 M 163.90 M 184.80 M 184.05 M Revenue Actual 175.84 M 167.92 M 217.69 M 164.29 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 44.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.