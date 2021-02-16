Earnings Outlook For Macquarie Infrastructure

On Wednesday, February 17, Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Macquarie Infrastructure management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.27 on revenue of $339.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.18. Sales were $424.00 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 50.0%. Sales would have fallen 19.95% from the same quarter last year. Macquarie Infrastructure's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.15 -0.04 0.31 0.29 EPS Actual -1.82 -0.09 0.13 0.18 Revenue Estimate 325.50 M 295.70 M 457.60 M 502.12 M Revenue Actual 202.00 M 261.00 M 416.00 M 424.00 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure were trading at $31.77 as of February 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Macquarie Infrastructure is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.