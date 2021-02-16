Earnings Preview for Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 17. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Allison Transmission's EPS to be near $0.71 on sales of $521.36 million. In the same quarter last year, Allison Transmission posted EPS of $0.85 on sales of $617.00 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 16.47%. Sales would have fallen 15.5% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.17 1 0.74 EPS Actual 0.68 0.20 1.2 0.85 Revenue Estimate 473.32 M 398.67 M 583.92 M 595.87 M Revenue Actual 532.00 M 377.00 M 637.00 M 617.00 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Allison Transmission is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.