Brightcove's Earnings Outlook

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 17. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Brightcove's EPS to be near $0.06 on sales of $49.79 million. In the same quarter last year, Brightcove reported EPS of $0.06 on revenue of $47.60 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 0%. Sales would be up 4.59% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.03 0.04 0.05 EPS Actual 0.11 0.07 0.04 0.06 Revenue Estimate 46.30 M 44.89 M 47.17 M 47.84 M Revenue Actual 49.08 M 47.93 M 46.65 M 47.60 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 129.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Brightcove is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.