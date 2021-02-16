Antero Resources's Earnings Outlook

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 17. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Antero Resources reporting earnings of $0.06 per share on sales of $1.07 billion. In the same quarter last year, Antero Resources reported a loss per share of $0.02 on revenue of $952.74 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 400.0%. Revenue would be up 12.31% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.15 0.02 -0.10 EPS Actual 0.05 -0.37 -0.13 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 997.79 M 934.25 M 945.27 M 1.01 B Revenue Actual 380.59 M 484.91 M 1.32 B 952.74 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 448.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Antero Resources is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.