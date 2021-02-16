Earnings Outlook For Marathon Oil

On Wednesday, February 17, Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Marathon Oil analysts modeled for a loss of $0.2 per share on sales of $838.05 million. Marathon Oil earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.07 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $1.22 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 385.71% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 31.02% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Marathon Oil's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.6 -0.14 0.10 EPS Actual -0.28 -0.6 -0.16 0.07 Revenue Estimate 761.37 M 622.91 M 1.06 B 1.27 B Revenue Actual 754.00 M 272.00 M 1.23 B 1.22 B

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Marathon Oil have declined 9.6%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Marathon Oil is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.