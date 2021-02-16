Palantir Investors Pull Back After Q4 Print: What You Need To Know

Shares of data analytics software company Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) were retreating to their lowest level since late January in Tuesday's premarket session following the release of fiscal year 2020 fourth-quarter results.

What Happened: Denver-based Palantir reported a net loss of 8 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to a loss of 29 cents per share last year. Analysts, on average, estimated a profit of 2 cents per share.

The loss from operations stood at $156.6 million, including $241.8 million in stock-based compensation and $18.9 million in related payroll taxes. Excluding these expenses, the company posted income from operations of $104.1 million.

Related Link: Palantir To Debut New Software, Apps At Inaugural Demo Day

Revenue climbed 40% year-over-year to $322 million, exceeding the $300.74-million consensus estimate.

The company said it signed 21 contracts in the fourth quarter, each worth $5 million or more. New contracts signed included those with the U.S. Army, Air Force, FDA, NHS, PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) and Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE: RIO), the company said.

What's Next: Palantir said it expects revenue growth of over 30% for fiscal year 2021, shy of the 32.3% growth the Street is forecasting.

For the first quarter, the company guided to revenue growth of 45% and an adjusted operating margin of 23%.

PLTR Price Action: In premarket trading Tuesday, Palantir shares were slipping 10.22% to $28.65, the lowest level since Jan. 22.

Related Link: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Palantir, Says Risk/Reward Paradigm Shifts Decidedly Negative

Photo courtesy of Palantir.