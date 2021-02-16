Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Sabre Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 8:34am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) fell 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 581.25% over the past year to ($0.77), which missed the estimate of ($0.66).

Revenue of $313,714,000 decreased by 66.68% year over year, which missed the estimate of $328,570,000.

Outlook

Sabre hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Sabre hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uy3s7qev

Technicals

52-week high: $22.50

52-week low: $3.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.93%

Company Overview

Sabre holds the number-two share of global distribution system air bookings (38.8% as of the end of 2019 versus 37.1% in 2018). The global distribution system segment represented 73% of total 2019 revenue. The company also has a growing IT solutions division (27% of revenue) that focuses on the airline, hospitality, and travel agent end markets. Transaction fees, which are tied to volume and not price, account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

 

Related Articles (SABR)

Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2021
Earnings Preview for Sabre
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings