Recap: Sabre Q4 Earnings
Shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) fell 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 581.25% over the past year to ($0.77), which missed the estimate of ($0.66).
Revenue of $313,714,000 decreased by 66.68% year over year, which missed the estimate of $328,570,000.
Outlook
Sabre hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Sabre hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 16, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uy3s7qev
Technicals
52-week high: $22.50
52-week low: $3.30
Price action over last quarter: Up 15.93%
Company Overview
Sabre holds the number-two share of global distribution system air bookings (38.8% as of the end of 2019 versus 37.1% in 2018). The global distribution system segment represented 73% of total 2019 revenue. The company also has a growing IT solutions division (27% of revenue) that focuses on the airline, hospitality, and travel agent end markets. Transaction fees, which are tied to volume and not price, account for the bulk of revenue and profits.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings