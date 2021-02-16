Recap: Sabre Q4 Earnings

Shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) fell 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 581.25% over the past year to ($0.77), which missed the estimate of ($0.66).

Revenue of $313,714,000 decreased by 66.68% year over year, which missed the estimate of $328,570,000.

Outlook

Sabre hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Sabre hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uy3s7qev

Technicals

52-week high: $22.50

52-week low: $3.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.93%

Company Overview

Sabre holds the number-two share of global distribution system air bookings (38.8% as of the end of 2019 versus 37.1% in 2018). The global distribution system segment represented 73% of total 2019 revenue. The company also has a growing IT solutions division (27% of revenue) that focuses on the airline, hospitality, and travel agent end markets. Transaction fees, which are tied to volume and not price, account for the bulk of revenue and profits.