Recap: Black Knight Q4 Earnings

Shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 11.11% over the past year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $342,200,000 rose by 13.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $337,780,000.

Looking Ahead

Black Knight hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143246

Technicals

52-week high: $97.19

52-week low: $50.01

Price action over last quarter: down 4.63%

Company Overview

Black Knight is a technology company that, through its subsidiaries, provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital markets industry. The company's product portfolio includes software solutions to support loan origination, processing and servicing, and data and analytics solutions such as automated valuation models, data integration, risk assessment, among others. Black Knight's business is organized in two segments: software solutions and data/analytics. The majority of revenue comes from the company's software solutions segment, and most of the company's revenue is earned in the United States.