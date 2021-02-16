Recap: Louisiana-Pacific Q4 Earnings

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 3920.00% year over year to $2.01, which beat the estimate of $1.74.

Revenue of $860,000,000 higher by 60.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $784,920,000.

Guidance

Louisiana-Pacific hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aebsh3hv

Technicals

52-week high: $43.59

52-week low: $12.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.60%

Company Description

Louisiana-Pacific is primarily an oriented strand board producer, while offering engineered wood siding and engineered wood products used in home construction. The company is largely exposed to the North American housing market but has also established capacity in Brazil and Chile.