Recap: CEVA Q4 Earnings

Shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 33.33% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $28,145,000 decreased by 0.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $23,240,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

CEVA hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/984/39449

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $73.37

52-week low: $20.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 66.19%

Company Profile

CEVA Inc is a licensor of signal-processing intellectual property. Through partnerships with semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers globally, the company helps produce devices for a range of end markets. OEMs and semiconductor companies choose to sell products with CEVA equipment to wireless, consumer, automotive, and Internet of Things companies. Revenue is derived primarily from licensing fees and related revenue, and royalties generated from the shipments of products utilizing its intellectual properties. CEVA also engages in the training and sale of development systems.