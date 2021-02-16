Recap: IAA Q4 Earnings

Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) moved higher by 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 29.73% year over year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $383,500,000 higher by 7.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $367,560,000.

Outlook

IAA hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.iaai.com%2F&eventid=2947834&sessionid=1&key=E5DE7F47B5B43AC658C293354340CCD0®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $66.85

Company's 52-week low was at $21.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.74%

Company Profile

IAA Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. It facilitates the selling and purchasing of vehicles from a variety of resources, including insurance carriers, used-vehicle dealers, rental car and fleet lease companies, dealerships and more. The Company operates in two reportable segments: United States and International out of which the United States derives majority revenue.