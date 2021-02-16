Recap: Arlington Asset Q4 Earnings
Shares of Arlington Asset (NYSE:AAIC) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 33.33% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.04.
Revenue of $6,414,000 declined by 8.85% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,640,000.
Outlook
Arlington Asset hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 16, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/423/40044
Technicals
52-week high: $4.09
52-week low: $2.38
Price action over last quarter: Up 39.93%
Company Profile
Arlington Asset Investment Corp is a U.S. based principal investment company. The company holds a leveraged MBS investment portfolio, including Agency MBS, private-label MBS, private-label interest-only MBS, and net long TBA positions, with Agency MBS accounting for the majority of total investment capital. Agency MBS consists of residential mortgage pass-through certificates, for which the U.S. government agency and government-sponsored enterprise guarantee the principal and interest payments. The company generates the majority of its total interest income from Agency MBS, with the rest from private-label MBS and other investments. The company focuses its business in the United States.
