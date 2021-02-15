Earnings Preview: Compass Minerals Intl

Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 16. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Compass Minerals Intl's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Compass Minerals Intl will report earnings of $1.47 per share on revenue of $453.25 million. In the same quarter last year, Compass Minerals Intl reported earnings per share of $1.63 on revenue of $500.30 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 9.82%. Sales would be down 9.4% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.44 -0.20 0.65 1.85 EPS Actual -0.07 0.04 0.80 1.63 Revenue Estimate 319.72 M 246.09 M 425.54 M 526.44 M Revenue Actual 282.40 M 256.10 M 413.90 M 500.30 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Compass Minerals Intl are up 0.77%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Compass Minerals Intl is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.