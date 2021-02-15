Earnings Outlook For Black Knight

On Tuesday, February 16, Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Black Knight reporting earnings of $0.55 per share on revenue of $337.78 million. Black Knight reported a per-share profit of $0.54 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $300.20 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be up 1.85%. Revenue would be up 12.52% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.47 0.45 0.48 EPS Actual 0.52 0.52 0.47 0.54 Revenue Estimate 299.38 M 290.66 M 285.47 M 301.56 M Revenue Actual 312.60 M 293.30 M 290.80 M 300.20 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Black Knight were trading at $86.92 as of February 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Black Knight is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.