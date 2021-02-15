Earnings Preview: Bruker

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 16. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Bruker's Q4 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Bruker will report earnings of $0.56 per share on revenue of $601.96 million. Bruker EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.53. Revenue was $599.90 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 5.66%. Revenue would be have grown 0.34% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.06 0.22 0.59 EPS Actual 0.42 0.21 0.14 0.53 Revenue Estimate 483.68 M 390.92 M 441.45 M 576.41 M Revenue Actual 511.40 M 424.60 M 424.00 M 599.90 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Bruker is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.