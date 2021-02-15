Earnings Preview for Sabre

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 16. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Sabre reporting a quarterly loss of $0.66 per share on sales of $328.57 million. Sabre reported a per-share profit of $0.16 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $941.42 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 512.5% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 65.1% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.72 -0.84 -0.32 0.16 EPS Actual -0.82 -1.30 -0.29 0.16 Revenue Estimate 276.35 M 162.78 M 666.89 M 947.68 M Revenue Actual 278.37 M 83.04 M 658.98 M 941.42 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Sabre were trading at $11.99 as of February 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sabre is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.