Insperity: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 14.04% over the past year to $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $1,056,000,000 decreased by 1.77% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,050,000,000.

Guidance

Insperity Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $1.37-$1.72 vs $1.58 Est., Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $3.27-$4.20 vs $3.91 Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zmaq6ynf

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $95.78

52-week low: $22.59

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.10%

Company Profile

Insperity Inc is a U.S.-based company that primarily provides a wide range of human resources and business solutions that help businesses improve their performance. Small and midsize enterprises are the company's primary target customers. Most of the company's products are offered through the company's Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which comprise various human resource functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits and compensation, government compliance, performance management, training and development services, and human capital management. The company generates all of its revenue in the United States.