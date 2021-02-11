Flowers Foods: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) rose after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 55.56% year over year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $1,023,000,000 rose by 11.47% year over year, which beat the estimate of $989,280,000.

Looking Ahead

Flowers Foods Sees FY21 EPS $1.07-$1.17 vs $1.14 Est., Sales $4.212B-$4.300B vs $4.27B Est.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $25.18

52-week low: $17.42

Price action over last quarter: down 5.05%

Company Profile

Flowers Foods Inc is an American company producing bakery food for retail and foodservice across the United States. The product portfolio includes fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas. The company distributes to supermarkets, convenience stores, and restaurants. The operating segments are divided into direct store delivery, which provides fresh breads, tortillas, cakes, and rolls; and the warehouse segment, which distributes fresh snack cakes and frozen breads and rolls. The key brands are Nature's Own, Whitewheat, Cobblestone Bread, Wonder, and Tastykake.