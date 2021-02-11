Recap: DaVita Q4 Earnings

Shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) decreased after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 10.22% year over year to $1.67, which missed the estimate of $1.87.

Revenue of $2,905,000,000 rose by 0.21% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,930,000,000.

Outlook

DaVita Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $7.75-$8.75 vs $8.16 Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zzq2xb7q

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $125.28

52-week low: $62.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.86%

Company Description

DaVita is the largest provider of dialysis services in the United States, boasting market share that eclipses 35% when measured by both patients and clinics. The firm operates about 3,000 facilities worldwide, mostly in the U.S., and treats over 235,000 patients globally each year. Government payers dominate U.S. dialysis reimbursement. DaVita receives approximately 69% of U.S. sales at government ( primarily Medicare) reimbursement rates, with the remaining 31% coming from commercial insurers. However, while commercial insurers represented only about 10% of the U.S. patients treated, they represent nearly all of the profits generated by DaVita in the U.S. dialysis business.