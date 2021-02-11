Mohawk Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 57.33% over the past year to $3.54, which beat the estimate of $2.87.

Revenue of $2,641,760,000 higher by 8.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,490,000,000.

Guidance

Mohawk Industries hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Mohawk Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $160.63

52-week low: $56.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 60.87%

Company Profile

Mohawk Industries manufactures a wide range of flooring products, including carpets, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl flooring. The Georgia-based company has grown from a U.S.-focused carpeting manufacturer to a leading global player in the diversified flooring market. Mohawk operates three reporting segments: global ceramic ($3.6 billion of sales in 2019), North America flooring ($3.8 billion), and rest of the world flooring ($2.5 billion). The company generates approximately 60% of its sales in the United States.