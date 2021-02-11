Recap: BJ's Restaurants Q4 Earnings

Shares of BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 248.15% year over year to ($0.80), which missed the estimate of ($0.70).

Revenue of $197,004,000 decreased by 32.32% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $202,070,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

BJ's Restaurants hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143310

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $55.81

52-week low: $6.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 69.57%

Company Overview

BJ's Restaurants Inc is involved in the business of owning and operating restaurants. The company operates in one operating segment that is casual dining company-owned restaurants. It has geographic presence only in the United States of America.