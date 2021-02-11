Recap: J2 Global Q4 Earnings

Shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 30.67% year over year to $3.11, which beat the estimate of $2.79.

Revenue of $469,240,000 up by 15.69% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $433,960,000.

Guidance

J2 Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $8.93-$9.27 vs $8.71 Estimate, Sales $1.63B-$1.676B vs $1.62B Est.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $109.19

52-week low: $53.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.15%

Company Overview

J2 Global Inc is a provider of Internet services. The firm operates in two segments: business cloud services, which focuses on selling cloud-based voice and fox products to businesses and individuals; and digital media, which consists of web properties including PCMag.com, IGN.com, Speedtest.net, and AskMen.com. Business cloud services generates revenue from subscription and usage fees, and IP licensing fees. The digital media segment generates revenue from advertising, performance marketing, and license fees. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, and the rest from Canada, Ireland, and other countries.