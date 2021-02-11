Amtech Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 155.56% over the past year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $17,975,000 declined by 13.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $16,550,000.

Outlook

Amtech Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Amtech Systems hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7z63w3ip

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $8.77

Company's 52-week low was at $3.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.02%

Company Description

Amtech Systems Inc is a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). Its segments comprise Semiconductor, SiC/LED, and others. The company generates maximum revenue from the Semiconductor segment. Its Semiconductor segment is engaged in design, manufacture, sell and service thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by leading semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.