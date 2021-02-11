BlackLine: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 50.00% year over year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $95,710,000 higher by 19.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $91,600,000.

Outlook

BlackLine Sees Q1 EPS $0.04-$0.06 To $0.09 Est., Sales $95.5M-$96.5M Vs. $95.75M Est.

BlackLine Sees FY21 EPS $0.38-$0.41 To $0.52 Est., Sales $410M-$415M Vs. $411.41M

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hog5dg6t

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $154.61

52-week low: $38.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 53.94%

Company Description

BlackLine is a provider of financial and accounting software. The company's products, which help support and automate accounting and financial workflows, include financial close, account reconciliation, intercompany accounting, and control assurance. BlackLine's software seeks to improve the dependability of its clients' financial reporting. BlackLine was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles.