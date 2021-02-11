CarGurus: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 88.24% over the past year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $151,553,000 decreased by 4.17% year over year, which beat the estimate of $148,930,000.

Outlook

CarGurus hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5xhmaoet

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $35.99

Company's 52-week low was at $14.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 51.13%

Company Profile

CarGurus Inc is a US-based company that acts as an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company provides three types of marketplace Listing products, Restricted Listings, and Enhanced or Featured Listing through which it offers real-time and historical data analyzing the connections and pricing analysis. It also provides all dealers with a web widget to place Deal Rating Badges, which show deal rating. The listing platforms offer auto manufacturers and others to buy advertising on the company's site and target consumers based on the make, model, and zip code of the cars. The company operates through two geographical segments namely United States and International. Most of the company's revenue comes from the United States.