Recap: Vocera Communications Q4 Earnings

Shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 86.67% over the past year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $56,585,000 up by 13.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $54,590,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Vocera Communications hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.vocera.com%2F&eventid=2936639&sessionid=1&key=07FD78FA59DB8ABAE9731D0057179D4A®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $49.18

52-week low: $15.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.13%

Company Overview

Vocera Communications Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empower mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. It has two operating segments: Product; and Service. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication and Workflow System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices.