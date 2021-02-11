Recap: DexCom Q4 Earnings

Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 20.87% over the past year to $0.91, which missed the estimate of $0.92.

Revenue of $568,900,000 higher by 22.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $552,230,000.

Outlook

Dexcom Sees FY21 Sales $2.21B-$2.31B vs $2.33B Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8yzhcptu

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $456.23

Company's 52-week low was at $182.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.50%

Company Overview

Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetics. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to include the disposable sensor and the durable receiver.