Recap: Expedia Group Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 4:18pm   Comments
Shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) moved lower  after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 312.90% over the past year to ($2.64), which missed the estimate of ($1.97).

Revenue of $920,000,000 decreased by 66.51% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,120,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.expediagroup.com%2F&eventid=2948349&sessionid=1&key=691DA55C1ABD38C085AA954D81031002&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $151.86

52-week low: $40.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 45.47%

Company Overview

Expedia is the world's largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (70% of total 2019 sales), air tickets (7%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (14%), and advertising revenue (9%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Travelocity, Orbitz, Wotif, AirAsia, Egencia, and Vrbo. It has also expanded into travel media with the acquisition of Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings