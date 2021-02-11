Noble Midstream Partners's Earnings Outlook

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, February 12. Here is Benzinga's look at Noble Midstream Partners's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Noble Midstream Partners EPS is expected to be around $0.57, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $140.57 million. In the same quarter last year, Noble Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.65 on revenue of $190.76 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 12.31% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 26.31% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.52 0.56 0.67 EPS Actual 0.40 0.53 1.33 0.65 Revenue Estimate 137.36 M 132.49 M 178.60 M 161.44 M Revenue Actual 187.37 M 145.95 M 224.04 M 190.76 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Noble Midstream Partners is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.