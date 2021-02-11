Earnings Outlook for Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, February 12. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Dominion Energy analysts model for earnings of $0.8 per share on sales of $4.24 billion. In the same quarter last year, Dominion Energy reported earnings per share of $1.18 on revenue of $4.47 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be down 32.2%. Sales would be down 5.25% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Dominion Energy's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.99 0.76 1.10 1.16 EPS Actual 1.08 0.82 1.09 1.18 Revenue Estimate 4.11 B 3.47 B 4.72 B 5.04 B Revenue Actual 3.61 B 3.58 B 4.50 B 4.47 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy were trading at $73.11 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Dominion Energy is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.