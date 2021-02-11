Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 9:51am   Comments
Share:

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

  1. American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) - P/E: 3.2
  2. Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) - P/E: 8.9
  3. GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) - P/E: 9.27
  4. 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) - P/E: 9.37
  5. First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) - P/E: 8.27

This quarter, American Equity Inv experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.01 in Q2 and is now -2.72. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.2%, which has increased by 0.16% from 1.04% in the previous quarter.

Level One Bancorp has reported Q4 earnings per share at 1.02, which has increased by 52.24% compared to Q3, which was 0.67. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.94%, which has decreased by 0.29% from 1.23% in the previous quarter.

GAMCO Investors has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.74, which has increased by 19.35% compared to Q3, which was 0.62. GAMCO Investors does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

360 DigiTech has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.18, which has increased by 43.9% compared to Q2, which was 0.82. 360 DigiTech does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, First Horizon experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.35 in Q3 and is now 0.46. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.28%, which has decreased by 1.3% from 5.58% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (AEL + FHN)

A Look Into First Horizon's Price Over Earnings
Recap: First Horizon Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For January 22, 2021
Earnings Outlook For First Horizon National
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 15, 2021
11 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSEarnings News Dividends Financing

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com