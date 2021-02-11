5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG) - P/E: 4.45 NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) - P/E: 6.8 Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) - P/E: 3.21 China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE:SNP) - P/E: 10.0 Frontline (NYSE:FRO) - P/E: 2.52

Overseas Shipholding Gr's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.01, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.07. Overseas Shipholding Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

NACCO Industries has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.14, which has increased by 32.56% compared to Q2, which was 0.86. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.16%, which has decreased by 0.35% from 3.51% last quarter.

Diamond S Shipping has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.24, which has decreased by 121.05% compared to Q2, which was 1.14. Diamond S Shipping does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

China Petroleum & Chem has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.05, which has increased by 600.0% compared to Q2, which was -0.01. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.66%, which has decreased by 6.52% from 11.18% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Frontline reported earnings per share at 0.29, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 1.04. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 15.82%, which has increased by 14.5% from 1.32% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.