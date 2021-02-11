Recap: Prothena Corp Q4 Earnings

Shares of Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 42.59% year over year to ($0.77), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.77).

Revenue of $360,000 up by 40.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $170,000.

Outlook

Prothena Corp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3cd85n8x

Technicals

52-week high: $15.85

Company's 52-week low was at $7.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.57%

Company Overview

Prothena Corp PLC is a biotechnology company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel protein immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding and inflammatory cell adhesion disorders. The company's clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).