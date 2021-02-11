Patrick Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 144.78% year over year to $1.64, which beat the estimate of $1.44.

Revenue of $772,613,000 up by 40.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $699,420,000.

Outlook

Patrick Industries hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Patrick Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/patrick/mediaframe/43103/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $80.48

52-week low: $16.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.13%

Company Profile

Patrick Industries Inc makes and sells building products and materials for recreational vehicles and manufactured housing. The company is organized into two segments based on product type: manufacturing and distribution. The manufacturing segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells laminated and vinyl products that include furniture, shelving, cabinets, bath fixtures, and countertops. The distribution segment sells prefinished wall and ceiling panels, as well as electrical and plumbing products for the RV and manufactured-housing industries. One of the firm's RV customers makes up a significant portion of revenue. Nearly all of Patrick Industries' revenue comes from North America.