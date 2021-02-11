Insight Enterprises: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 12.10% over the past year to $1.76, which beat the estimate of $1.50.

Revenue of $2,291,000,000 declined by 0.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,110,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/validateConferenceId.action

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $85.59

Company's 52-week low was at $28.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.30%

Company Overview

Insight Enterprises Inc is a Fortune 500 global IT provider primarily engaged in helping businesses of all sizes, large enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations. The company has three geographic operating segments: North America, EMEA, and APAC. It generates maximum revenue from North America segment. The company provides digital innovation, cloud/data center transformation, connected workforce, and supply chain optimization solutions and services.