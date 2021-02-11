Recap: Safehold Q4 Earnings

Shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 16.00% over the past year to $0.29, which were in line with the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $39,909,000 higher by 34.89% year over year, which beat the estimate of $39,460,000.

Outlook

Safehold hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xyok8ztm

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $82.88

52-week low: $38.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.90%

Company Overview

Safehold Inc is a real estate company. It is formed primarily to acquire, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases (GNLs). GNLs generally represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. The company has a diverse initial portfolio that is comprised of over 34 properties located in major metropolitan areas that were acquired or originated by iStar.