Ryder System: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 8400.00% year over year to $0.83, which missed the estimate of $0.95.

Revenue of $2,213,000,000 decreased by 2.81% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,220,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ryder System hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1277239&tp_key=a5d518ff04

Price Action

52-week high: $70.23

Company's 52-week low was at $22.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.65%

Company Description

Ryder System Inc is a provider of supply chain and fleet management solutions in the United States. The company offers fleet leasing, fleet maintenance, truck rental, dedicated transportation, transportation management, freight brokerage, supply-chain optimization, warehouse and distribution, and small-business solutions. Ryder serves the automotive, consumer packaged goods, energy, food and beverage, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, metals, retail, technology and electronics, and transportation and logistics industries.