Ryder System: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 8400.00% year over year to $0.83, which missed the estimate of $0.95.
Revenue of $2,213,000,000 decreased by 2.81% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,220,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Ryder System hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 11, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1277239&tp_key=a5d518ff04
Price Action
52-week high: $70.23
Company's 52-week low was at $22.62
Price action over last quarter: Up 35.65%
Company Description
Ryder System Inc is a provider of supply chain and fleet management solutions in the United States. The company offers fleet leasing, fleet maintenance, truck rental, dedicated transportation, transportation management, freight brokerage, supply-chain optimization, warehouse and distribution, and small-business solutions. Ryder serves the automotive, consumer packaged goods, energy, food and beverage, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, metals, retail, technology and electronics, and transportation and logistics industries.
