Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ryder System: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 9:47am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 8400.00% year over year to $0.83, which missed the estimate of $0.95.

Revenue of $2,213,000,000 decreased by 2.81% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,220,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ryder System hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1277239&tp_key=a5d518ff04

Price Action

52-week high: $70.23

Company's 52-week low was at $22.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.65%

Company Description

Ryder System Inc is a provider of supply chain and fleet management solutions in the United States. The company offers fleet leasing, fleet maintenance, truck rental, dedicated transportation, transportation management, freight brokerage, supply-chain optimization, warehouse and distribution, and small-business solutions. Ryder serves the automotive, consumer packaged goods, energy, food and beverage, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, metals, retail, technology and electronics, and transportation and logistics industries.

 

Related Articles (R)

Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Workhorse Gets Big Electric Truck Order, But Can It Deliver?
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings