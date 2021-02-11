Recap: Dynatronics Q2 Earnings

Shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) moved higher by 3.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 20.00% over the past year to ($0.06), which missed the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $11,968,000 declined by 21.25% year over year, which missed the estimate of $12,400,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Dynatronics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2226/39738

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $3.70

Company's 52-week low was at $0.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 173.05%

Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp is a United States-based company that is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and distributing advanced-technology medical devices, therapeutic and medical treatment tables, rehabilitation equipment, custom athletic training treatment tables and equipment, institutional cabinetry as well as other rehabilitation and therapy products and supplies. The company markets and sells its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, and other medical professionals and institutions. It offers customers a one-stop-shop for their medical equipment and supply needs, including electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, rehabilitation products, treatment tables, customized training room products, and exercise products.