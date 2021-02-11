Colliers Intl Gr: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) fell 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 10.95% over the past year to $1.79, which beat the estimate of $1.42.

Revenue of $913,716,000 decreased by 1.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $833,560,000.

Outlook

Colliers Intl Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://corporate.colliers.com/en/investor-relations/all-events

Technicals

52-week high: $99.75

Company's 52-week low was at $33.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.69%

Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is a real estate services and investment management company. The company has operations in over 60 countries to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of the property for real estate occupiers, owners, and investors. It offers services to the investor, developers, and occupiers which includes source capital solutions, services for commercial and residential property developers, on a local, regional, national and international basis, Infrastructure consulting, Design & Build, and Market research.